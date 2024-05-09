Rada adopts draft law on new fines for mobilisation evasion

The Rada adopted the draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences and the Criminal Code of Ukraine on Strengthening Responsibility for Military Offences". It provides for a significant increase in penalties for violations of military registration and mobilisation evasion.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Parliament voted in favour of draft law #10379 on amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offences for violation of mobilisation," the statement said.

The decision was supported by 256 MPs.

According to Zheleznyak, all the changes that the committee promised to make to mitigate the regulations have been made. Many negative provisions have been removed.

Evasion of mobilisation: What penalties were proposed to be introduced

The original version of the draft law provided for criminal liability in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years for evading military service during mobilisation, including refusal to undergo a medical examination. It was also planned to impose significantly higher fines. In particular, violations of the legislation on defence and mobilisation in peacetime were to be fined in the amount of UAH 34,000-85,000, and in the special period - UAH 153,000-204,000.

Osadchuk, a member of the "Voice" party, previously stated that fines for violating the rules of military registration could increase by 5 times.

