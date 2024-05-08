VR extended martial law and mobilization for 90 days - until August 11, 2024

Today, on 8 May 2024, during a meeting, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days.

This was reported by Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the European Solidarity party, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the extension of martial law was supported by 339 MPs, and the extension of mobilisation - by 336.

Thus, the term of martial law and general mobilisation has been extended from 14 May 2024 for 90 days. Accordingly, until 11 August 2024.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, 7 May, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security approved draft laws extending martial law and general mobilisation for 90 days.

Extension of martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine

As you know, on 12 February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 10456 on the extension of martial law, as well as Law No. 10457 on the extension of the general mobilisation period.

Accordingly, both deadlines have been extended from 14 February 2024 by 90 days to 13 May 2024.

It is worth noting that today was the 11th decision to extend martial law and general mobilisation since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine.