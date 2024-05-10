Government changed procedure for reservations from mobilisation: Ministry of Defence will approve lists

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service during martial law. Now, the Ministry of Defence will approve the lists instead of the General Staff.

The relevant changes are contained in government decree No. 520 of 8 May 2024, Censor.NET reports.

From now on, the Ministry of Defence will approve the lists of persons liable for military service for reservation, not the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

There are no other significant changes so far.

Read more: Rada adopts draft law on new fines for mobilisation evasion

As before, the booking itself is made by decision of the Ministry of Economy.

How does booking work now?

As you know, employees of critical enterprises and public authorities may be reserved from mobilisation. The reservation procedure is regulated by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 76 of 27 January 2023.

The Verkhovna Rada praised the law on new procedures for military service, mobilisation and military registration.

Within a month from the date of publication of the law (from 17 April), the government must decide on a new booking procedure. The Cabinet of Ministers is currently working on drafting the relevant acts.