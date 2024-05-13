New law on mobilisation provides for provision of court decision without appeal, - "servant of people" Fediyenko

Once the law on mobilisation is adopted, the procedure for court decisions will be simplified.

This was stated by Oleksandr Fediyenko, MP of the "Servant of the People" party, in an interview with Telegraf, Censor.NET reports.

According to the parliamentarian, the new law on mobilisation contains clauses that allow the TCR to mobilise a person despite his or her appeals.

"Relatively speaking, when the TCRs go to court, it will most likely be a simplified form of appeal - an automated one. And the court will make a decision immediately. There may be an appeal later, but the person will already be mobilised," Fediyenko explained.

Fines for evading mobilisation

The day before, the Rada passed a law on new fines for evading mobilisation.

For evading mobilisation in wartime, fines for citizens will range from UAH 17,000 to 25,000, and for officials and legal entities - from UAH 34,000 to 59,000

A minimum fine of UAH 17,000 will be imposed for failure to appear at the Military Commissariat upon summons, evasion of registration and late updating of data. Businesses that ignore the need to maintain military records of their employees will be fined from UAH 34,000. Fines will also increase for repeated violations.

According to the current regulations, a fine of UAH 510 to UAH 850 is provided for violating the rules of military registration. For a repeat offence, it will increase from UAH 850 to UAH 1,700.

In addition, the TCRs have been empowered to issue fines in absentia for violations of the mobilisation law.

