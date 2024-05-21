Female doctors and pharmacists must register for military service in order to continue working - Cabinet resolution

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has cancelled the provision according to which women doctors or pharmacists who have not received a military registration document could be employed as non-conscripts until the end of 2026

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 560.

Changes for women doctors

According to the changes, all women doctors must now be registered with the military. Without this, they will not be able to find a job.

The deleted provision previously stipulated that women who had received a medical or pharmaceutical degree and were not registered with the relevant district or city territorial recruitment and social support centres (did not receive a military registration document) before the approval of this procedure could be employed as non-conscripts until the end of 2026.

Unemployed women have to come to the relevant district or city TCC on their own and register for military service.

At the same time, the rules that require heads of state bodies, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions and organisations to report to the relevant TCCs about women who work in these bodies, enterprises, institutions and organisations, have received a medical or pharmaceutical degree and are not registered with the district (city) TCCs remain in force.

Other women who have a speciality or profession related to military specialities (except for those who have received a medical or pharmaceutical education and are fit for military service for health reasons and age) are registered for military service at their request on a general basis.