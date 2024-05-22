"Servant of people" Natalukha suggested that employers pay UAH 20,000 military levy for each employee

The Committee on Economic Development, led by the initiative group of Committee Chairman Dmytro Natalukha, has developed proposals for economic reservation, which allow employers to identify employees who are strategically important to their business, pay UAH 20,000 of military duty per month for each of them and continue to operate and pay taxes necessary to support the Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

"Ukrainian businesses still need reservations because they have to work," said Natalukha, a 'servant of the people'.

He noted that if there is no business with its taxes, there will be nothing to support Ukrainian defenders.

"This may be an unpleasant but obvious truth for some. But, once again, let the business decide for itself which of its employees is strategic," he stressed.

"Economic booking is a new mechanism for effective interaction between business and the state. It is also about preserving the economy," added the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Development.

Read also on Censor.NET: "Servant of the People" Natalukha spoke about the details of the draft law on economic booking: There are two models of the bill

Economy booking

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that the Verkhovna Rada was considering two models of economic booking.

One of them involves paying a payroll tax of UAH 35,000, and the other is a quota reservation by industry.