Occupiers do not stop trying to advance towards Lyptsi. Enemy was repulsed in Nevske and Torske districts, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day of May 22, 2024, the number of combat clashes has already increased to 65. The dynamics of the activity of the occupiers is observed in the Kupinsk and Pokrovsk directions, where almost 50 percent of all today’s battles were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders continue to try to advance towards the village of Lyptsi. Four out of six attacks were repelled. Fighting continues. In addition, the occupiers dropped three guided aerial bombs in the Vovchansk district.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is quite active - he tried to attack our units 17 times. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Sinkivka, Berestovka, Nevske, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka and Serhiivka. Near the latter, the enemy operated with the support of attack aircraft. The fighting is still going on in three locations. The situation is under control.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, five enemy attacks were repulsed in the Lyman direction at this time. The occupiers were repulsed in the Nevsky and Torsky districts.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel two enemy attacks. The situation is under control. Another assault has already ended.

Two combat clashes continue in the Kramatorsk direction. The situation is under control. The total number of attacks is unchanged. The enemy fired unguided air missiles in the area of Chasiv Yar.

Active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk direction. 12 clashes out of 15 are ongoing. The hottest place is in the Novooleksandrivka area. The enemy carried out two airstrikes with three air defense systems near Oleksandropil and Kalynove.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the number of clashes increased to nine. The enemy attacked in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes. In addition to the fact that the enemy carried out two airstrikes in the areas of the villages of Makarivka in the Donetsk region and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia - these are the Vremiv and Orihiv directions, respectively.

Units of the Defense Forces bravely restrain enemy attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine and exhaust the offensive potential of the invaders. In some areas, our soldiers are taking measures to improve the tactical position.