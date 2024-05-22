Border guards of "Revenge" brigade destroy occupiers’ positions and equipment using Ukrainian Vampire UAV. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Revenge" brigade from the Vampire UAV dropped explosives on the occupiers’ positions near Kurdyumivka, Bakhmut district, destroying military equipment and manpower.
The video was published on the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
The Vampire UAV dropped explosives on Russian positions at night. As a result, enemy vehicles were destroyed and several occupiers were killed. The released video shows Vampire making several precise drops, blowing up Russian equipment.
