"Azov" fighters destroy infantry by dropping ammunition in Kreminna direction. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 12th Azov Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a group of enemy infantrymen by dropping ammunition in the Kreminna direction.
The corresponding video was published by the Azov press service, Censor.NET reports.
