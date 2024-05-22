ENG
"Azov" fighters destroy infantry by dropping ammunition in Kreminna direction. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 12th Azov Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a group of enemy infantrymen by dropping ammunition in the Kreminna direction.

The corresponding video was published by the Azov press service, Censor.NET reports.

