Drone strike on police car during evacuation in Vovchansk: Police Major Ladyka killed, Senior Lieutenant Mozharovskyi seriously injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of an enemy drone hitting a police car, police major Andrii Ladyka, who was involved in the evacuation of Vovchansk, was killed today, May 22.

This was reported on Facebook by Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

"Andrii, together with other police officers of the Vovchansk police department, was evacuating local residents from the battlefield under fire. He did it without regard to his own life. He did it for people, for their lives. And today, he and his partner were driving right under fire, because they were waiting for people who needed help," the statement said.

According to Tymoshko, the police officers did not have time to get there before a Russian FPV drone hit their car. Police Major Andrii Ladyka, 41, died on the spot. His colleague, police senior lieutenant Dmytro Mozharovskyi, was seriously injured.

"Andrii is survived by his son, daughter, wife and mother. I express my sincere condolences to the family of Police Major Andrii Ladyka," Tymoshko concludes.

Read more: Occupiers do not stop trying to advance towards Lyptsi. Enemy was repulsed in Nevske and Torske districts, - General Staff





Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a Russian drone hit a police car during the evacuation of the population in Vovchansk. One law enforcement officer was killed and another was injured.