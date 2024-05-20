Defence Forces eliminated over 1500 occupants in Kharkiv sector over past week, - General Staff

In total, Russian occupiers’ losses in the Kharkiv sector this week amounted to 1,572 personnel and 263 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Since the beginning of the day, 105 combat engagements took place.

The aggressor continues to shell the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with artillery. Luhivka, Druzhba, and Bilopillia have been added to the settlements that have been shelled since the beginning of the day.

The defence forces respond flexibly to the actions of the occupiers and take all necessary measures to deplete the offensive potential of Russian troops.

Read more: Greatest activity of occupiers is observed in Siversk and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants are attacking Ukrainian defence units with the support of aviation, using guided aerial bombs. Since the beginning of the day, 11 firefights took place in this sector, four of which are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces have so far repelled 10 hostile attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. Two more are ongoing.

Hostilities in the East and South

The situation in the Siverskyi sector is the most intense today. Since the beginning of the day, 22 hostile attacks have been repelled in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka and Ivan-Daryivka. Another combat engagement is ongoing. Ukrainian troops are holding the line and preventing the enemy from carrying out its aggressive intentions.

The occupants continue to exert pressure in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy has tried to break through our defences here 25 times since the beginning of the day. Seven clashes out of the total number of engagements in this sector are still ongoing.

Read more: 10 combat clashes took place in Kharkiv direction, occupiers tried to improve tactical situation 8 times - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsky sectors, the intensity of hostile attacks slightly decreased in the evening. One firefight continues in each sector.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Ukrainian defenders continue to bravely hold back the enemy and inflict maximum losses in manpower and equipment.

Occupiers' losses in the Kharkiv sector

In total, Russian occupants' losses in the Kharkiv sector this week amounted to 1,572 personnel and 263 pieces of weapons and military equipment. In particular:

8 tanks;

13 armoured combat vehicles;

12 artillery systems;

1 air defence system;

75 UAVs;

66 vehicles;

12 units of special equipment;

In addition, nine tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 32 vehicles and three units of enemy special equipment were damaged.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 492,290 people (+1,210 per day), 7,576 tanks, 12,687 artillery systems, 14,630 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS