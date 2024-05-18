10 combat clashes took place in Kharkiv direction, occupiers tried to improve tactical situation 8 times - General Staff

Over the course of the day, 66 combat clashes took place. The situation at the front remains tense.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, publishing operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, Censor.NET reports.

As noted in the General Staff, the enemy, using the advantage in the number of personnel, continues to attack Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses on the enemy and are conducting assault operations in some areas.

Kharkiv direction

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked in the areas of Lyptsi and northwest of Zelene, the battle continues in the area of Vovchansk. At this time, the total number of combat clashes in this direction reached 10, while the Russian invaders tried to improve the tactical position eight times, and our units, in turn, twice. Enemy planes dropped three more guided aerial bombs near Zelene.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has already attempted seven assaults, in particular in the area of the Sinkivka settlement. Ukrainian soldiers are carrying out a counterattack in another area. The situation is dynamic and remains under the control of the Defense Forces.

Fighting in the East

In the Lyman direction, the number of combat clashes of the current day has increased to five. To support the attack in the direction of Torske, the Russians launched an air strike against this settlement using three anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Siversk direction, in the Donetsk region, an enemy airstrike using an anti-aircraft missile system was carried out on Bilohorivka.

One of the hottest directions of the front remains Kramatorsk, where the number of attacks by the aggressor reached 10. Ivanovske and Kurdiumivka became the new directions of the enemy's assault actions during the day. Russian aviation struck Diliivka with unguided air missiles.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the tension of hostilities is the highest today: here our soldiers repelled 18 enemy assaults. The fiercest near Novooleksandrivka. Nevelske also became the direction of the occupiers' attacks.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the lines of our defense, in particular in the Heorhiivka area. Yelyzavetivka fell under guided aerial bombs of Russian terrorists.

The situation in the South

Twice the enemy tried to attack in the Staromaiorske area in the Vremivka direction, suffered losses and retreated.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.