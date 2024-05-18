One person died as result of Russian attack on Tiahinka in Kherson region

A man was killed in the village of Tiahinka, Beryslav district, Kherson region, as a result of enemy shelling.

This was reported in Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian military took the life of one more resident of the Kherson Region. This afternoon, the occupiers hit the village of Tiahinka in the Beryslav district with a tank.

"Unfortunately, a 67-year-old man, who was on the street during the shelling, was fatally wounded," the message reads.

It will be reminded, on May 17, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region. The car in which Serhii Peretiatko, the head of the Novotroitsk settlement military administration was located, was hit by an enemy attack - the man was wounded in the chest, arms and legs.

