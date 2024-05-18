Day in Kharkiv region: shelling of Kharkiv, Lyptsi, and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, there are dead and wounded

In Kharkiv, the number of victims due to an enemy attack on the Shevchenkiv district increased to 31 people, three people were killed.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov.

In the afternoon of May 17, the aviation of the Russian army struck the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. As a result of the shelling of the GAB, the building of the administrative building of the hospital was partially destroyed, and multi-story buildings, and kindergartens were damaged. One woman was injured.

Around 03:38 p.m., the enemy shelled Kharkiv. 3 people died, 31 people were injured.

The Russians fired at the village with anti-aircraft guns. Lyptsi of the Kharkiv district. A private home was damaged, a 53-year-old man was injured.

Evacuation of the population

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region, 9,907 people have been evacuated from the front-line areas.

"Currently, 2,726 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 4,037 from Kharkiv district, 118 from Bohoduhiv district, and 3,026 people have been evacuated by volunteers," Syniehubov said.

