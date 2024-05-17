Umierov on Kharkiv direction: Situation is difficult, but under control. Ukraine still needs more weapons

In the Kharkiv region, the Russians keep trying to advance, but the Ukrainian military successfully repels another invasion by Russian troops.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said this in an interview with the American TV channel CNN, according to the website of the Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

The minister said that the situation in the Kharkiv region is difficult but under control. Umierov also said that Russian invaders continue to shell civilians on the border of Kharkiv region, which is why the authorities are evacuating people to safer places.

"Russian troops continue shelling civilians. That is why the authorities are evacuating citizens from the border areas to safer places," the defense minister said.

He also noted that Ukraine still needs a large number of weapons to more effectively resist full-scale Russian aggression and protect its citizens. Umierov also added that the enemy is trying to take advantage of the fact that military aid to Ukraine is arriving late.

"The struggle has been going on for 10 years, and the full-scale invasion has been going on for two years. We are holding the line as much as possible, but the supply of weapons is delayed, which gives the Russians an advantage. They have opened a second front to prevent us from using these weapons in a timely manner. Nevertheless, we continue to hold our positions and repel attacks, while evacuating civilians from the border towns," the Defense Minister said.

By the way, in his evening address on May 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that by attacking Kharkiv region, Russia wants to show that it is the one that determines what happens next with the war. He added that "our task is to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war and prevent the occupier from breaking both the frontline and our diplomacy - the way we bring a just peace closer," Zelenskyy said.

