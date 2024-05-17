Weapons that US provides to Ukraine should be used within Ukrainian territory - Pentagon

The US Department of Defence’s position on Ukraine’s use of US weapons remains unchanged.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Voice of America, this was stated at a briefing by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defence Sabrina Singh.

"We believe that the equipment and facilities that we provide to Ukraine, and that other states provide to Ukraine, should be used to retake Ukrainian sovereign territory," Singh said.

When asked to clarify whether this was a request to the Ukrainian side or a prerequisite, the deputy spokesperson said that the US requests in this regard were quite public.

"At every meeting of the Ukrainian Defence Contact Group convened by Secretary Austin, the weapons that are provided are intended for use on the battlefield. And in his conversations with Mr Umerov, the secretary talks about how best to use these weapons. We believe that this is within Ukrainian territory," Singh added.

Recently, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US does not encourage the use of US weapons to strike Russian territory, but the decision is up to Ukraine.