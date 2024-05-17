With offensive in Kharkiv region, Russia wants to show that it is one who determines what will happen next with war - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 814th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The Commander-in-Chief reported on the situation at the frontline. Kharkiv directions: Vovchansk, Lyptsi, Kupiansk. We are holding back the Russian pressure. I thank every brigade and every unit. We also pay constant attention to the Donetsk direction, first of all, to Pokrovsk, where the situation is the most difficult and the number of battles is the highest.

In fact, the entire Kharkiv operation of the occupier is an attempt to weaken our forces along the entire frontline and at the same time to strengthen its propaganda - propaganda aimed at world leaders. Russia wants to show that it is the one who determines what happens next with the war. Our task is to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war and prevent the occupier from breaking both the frontline and our diplomacy - the way we bring a just peace closer," Zelenskyy said.

