Elimination of Russian assault group near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

On May 15, a Russian assault group tried to attack Ukrainian positions near Lyptsi, but the Russians were ambushed by the infantry of the 3rd Battalion of the 13th National Guard Brigade "Charter".

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The four Charter soldiers fearlessly stepped out of the tree cover to get a full view and shot at the Russian stormtroopers standing up to accurately spot and kill all the Russians who began to panic and flee the battlefield.

All those who did not surrender were killed by precision grenade attacks by drone operators of the National Guard's Hostri Kartuzy (Peaky Blinders) unit, who filmed the battle.

Watch more: Machine Gunner eliminates enemy group of at least 10 occupiers at close range. VIDEO