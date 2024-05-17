ENG
Machine Gunner eliminates enemy group of at least 10 occupiers at close range. VIDEO

The machine gunner of the 3rd SMB shot an enemy assault group, which included at least a dozen occupiers, almost at close range.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful and unexpected attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

