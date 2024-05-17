Machine Gunner eliminates enemy group of at least 10 occupiers at close range. VIDEO
The machine gunner of the 3rd SMB shot an enemy assault group, which included at least a dozen occupiers, almost at close range.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful and unexpected attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
