Soldiers of 3rd SAB mop up enemy positions and eliminate hundred occupiers "Wow, you’re already bloated, and this one looks like gorilla". VIDEO 18+
The footage of the entry into the enemy positions after the mopping-up operation was shared by the soldiers of the newly formed Frost platoon, 3rd company, 2nd battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. The team of Ukrainian soldiers eliminated about a hundred occupiers in just 11 days near Terny in the north of the Donetsk region.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
