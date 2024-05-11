3rd SAB captured deputy company commander and senior sergeant of 752nd regiment of Russian army in Luhansk region. VIDEO

The Third Assault Brigade captured a deputy company commander and a senior sergeant of the 752nd Regiment of the Russian Federation. It happened near Rayhorodka, Luhansk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the brigade.

As noted, the Russians were captured near the village of Rayhorodka in the Luhansk region by fighters of the 2nd Mech Battalion. According to the brigade, the enemy was defeated while trying to storm our forward positions, and 28 occupants were irrevocably killed.

"These two were lucky to survive and believed they were on their way to reinforce. However, in the opinion of their commanders, they were more likely to 'zero in'," the statement said.

