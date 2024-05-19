Greatest activity of occupiers is observed in Siversk and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Intense hostilities continue along almost the entire frontline, with the occupiers’ greatest activity currently observed in the Siversk and Pokrovsk directions. The defence forces are fighting back.

As noted, during the current day, the number of combat engagements increased to 78.

Situation in the Kharkiv direction

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupants have become somewhat more active, with seven combat engagements taking place so far. The situation is dynamic, the enemy is trying to push the Defence Forces units near Vovchansk, Starytsia and Lyptsi. The enemy conducted an air strike near Lukianytsia using five anti-aircraft gunships. Ukrainian troops are holding the line, returning fire and counterattacking in certain areas.

In the Kupyansk sector, enemy aircraft struck in the area of Petropavlivka, information is being clarified. As of now, Ukrainian troops have repelled four attacks, and two more are ongoing. The fighting took place near Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. The invaders suffered casualties, information about which is being clarified.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers carried out air strikes near Zarichne and in the area of Serebrianskyi forest.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has become significantly more active in the Siverskyi direction. They are trying to break through our defences in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka. A total of 20 combat engagements have already taken place there.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted nine attacks, in particular, near Vasylivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka and Ivanivske. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft were active near New York, Pivnichne, Dachne and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovske direction, the enemy is not reducing the intensity of attacks. Russian occupants' aviation is active, striking in the areas of Vovche, Tymofiivka, Yevheniivka and Sokol. Five anti-aircraft gunships were used. In total, 19 attacks have already taken place in this area. Ten of them are still ongoing.

The Kurakhove direction is also undergoing fighting. Since the beginning of the day, five confrontations have taken place near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka. Three of them are still ongoing.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders tried unsuccessfully to storm our positions near Staromaiorske four times. An air strike was carried out near Urozhaine.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhivsk direction. Instead, he used aircraft to attack Mali Shcherbaky and Andriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders three times near Krynky, without success.

It is noted that in other areas the situation has not changed significantly.