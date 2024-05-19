ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11267 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
12 059 34

Consequences of Russian missile attack on recreation centre in suburbs of Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Today, on 19 May, Russians attacked a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the suburbs of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with two Iskander-M missiles. There are casualties and wounded, including children.

According to Censor.NET, a photo of the consequences of the enemy terror was published by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

He reminded that five people died as a result of the attack. Among the dead was a pregnant woman.

Among the wounded, 9 people are in serious condition. An 8-year-old girl is in light condition, stable.

Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня

Read more: Russians hit suburbs of Kharkiv using "repeated strike" tactic: pregnant woman was among dead, - Klymenko

Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня

Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Malodanylivka, at around 11:00 am.
Approximately 10 minutes later, the Russian army struck the same place again with a missile.

Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня

See more: During day, occupiers struck 290 times in Sumy region, wounding a woman. At night and in morning, 6 districts of region were shelled. PHOTOS

Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня
Обстріл передмістя Харкова 19 травня

As a reminder, today Russian troops attacked a recreation centre located in the suburbs of Kharkiv with two missiles. 5 people were killed, including four civilian men and a woman who was seven months pregnant. 16 people were injured, including a police officer and an ambulance paramedic who came to help after the first strike. An 8-year-old girl also sustained light injuries.

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Kharkiv (1276)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 