Consequences of Russian missile attack on recreation centre in suburbs of Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Today, on 19 May, Russians attacked a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the suburbs of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with two Iskander-M missiles. There are casualties and wounded, including children.

According to Censor.NET, a photo of the consequences of the enemy terror was published by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

He reminded that five people died as a result of the attack. Among the dead was a pregnant woman.

Among the wounded, 9 people are in serious condition. An 8-year-old girl is in light condition, stable.







According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Malodanylivka, at around 11:00 am.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the Russian army struck the same place again with a missile.







