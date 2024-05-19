During day, occupiers struck 290 times in Sumy region, wounding a woman. At night and in morning, 6 districts of region were shelled. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russians shelled 29 settlements in the Sumy region, and at night and in the morning of 19 May, they attacked 6 districts on the border.

This was reported by the communication department of the Sumy regional police, Censor.NET reports.

According to the police, 29 settlements in the Sumy region were fired upon from the territory of the Russian Federation yesterday. In total, the occupiers struck 290 times.

One civilian was wounded in the shelling.

In addition, 5 private houses and a water tower were damaged.

Shelling at night and in the morning

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, at night and in the morning, Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. Twenty-one explosions were recorded.

The occupiers shelled the Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Esman, and Seredina-Buda districts.

Khotyn district: an FPV drone struck (1 explosion).

Yunikivska district: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions).

Esman district: mortar shelling (6 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: artillery shelling (2 explosions) was recorded.

Krasnopilska community: Russians dropped 8 mines on the community's territory.

Bilopilska community: FPV drone strikes (3 explosions).

Air defense operations

It is also reported that on the night of 19 May, in the sky over the Sumy region, the regional air defense forces destroyed an enemy Shahed UAV.

As reported earlier, on the night of 19 May 2024, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 37 Shahed-131/136 attack drones, all of which were shot down by air defense forces in the Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Kherson regions.