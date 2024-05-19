Russians hit suburbs of Kharkiv using "repeated strike" tactic: pregnant woman was among dead, - Klymenko

On 19 May, around 11:00, the RF Armed Forces launched a missile attack on a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova. 5 people died, including four civilian men and a woman who was seven months pregnant. 16 people were injured, including a police officer and an ambulance paramedic who came to help after the first strike. An 8-year-old girl also sustained light injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"This afternoon the enemy committed another terrorist act against civilians in the Kharkiv region.

The strikes targeted a recreation centre on the shore of a water body in the Kharkiv district. As of now, 5 people have been killed and 16 injured, including an 8-year-old child. Among the wounded are a police officer and a paramedic who came to help people and were injured as a result of a second strike," he wrote.

Units of the State Emergency Service and the National Police are involved in the aftermath of the shelling and helping the victims. Psychologists are working.

See more: During day, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region 459 times with drones, with MLRS and artillery, woman was injured. PHOTO

"The targeted killing of civilians has become a common practice for the Russian invaders. We carefully record every crime. Every war criminal must receive a fair punishment," the statement said.

The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office noted that the strikes were carried out by two Iskander-M missiles from the territory of Belgorod region.



