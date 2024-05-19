During day, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region 459 times with drones, with MLRS and artillery, woman was injured. PHOTO

Over the past day, the occupants fired at seven localities in Zaporizhzhia region, making 459 attacks.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one woman was wounded during an enemy attack on Vasylivskyi district.



Thus, the Russians launched 243 UAVs of various modifications at Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

They shelled Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with 13 MLRS, covering them.

203 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, and Stepnohirsk.



There were also eight reports of residential destruction.

Earlier, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said that Russians were looking for people on social media who disagreed with the occupation regime and threatened with criminal liability for likes, reposts, and donations to "extremist organizations".