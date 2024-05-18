Russians shelled Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia - Woman was injured

The Russian army fired artillery at the village of Stepnohirsk, a local resident was injured.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians shelled a front-line village with artillery. They wounded a local woman," Fedorov wrote.

As reported in RMA, in one week the enemy carried out more than 3,000 shellings in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Russian showed "road of death": battlefield is littered with corpses of invaders. VIDEO