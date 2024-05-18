ENG
News War
Russians shelled Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia - Woman was injured

Росіяни обстріляли Степногірськ

The Russian army fired artillery at the village of Stepnohirsk, a local resident was injured.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians shelled a front-line village with artillery. They wounded a local woman," Fedorov wrote.

As reported in RMA, in one week the enemy carried out more than 3,000 shellings in the Zaporizhzhia region.

shoot out (12942) Zaporizka region (1183) Fedorov Ivan (212)
