Russian showed "road of death": battlefield is littered with corpses of invaders. VIDEO

A Russian serviceman showed a video of another "road of death", along which Russian soldiers leave their frontline positions at dawn. The road is littered with the corpses of Russians who came to seize Ukrainian land.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

