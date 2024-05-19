Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 492,290 people (+1,210 per day), 7,576 tanks, 12,687 artillery systems, 14,630 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 492,290 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.19.24 are estimated to be:
- personnel - about 492,290 (+1,210) people,
- tanks ‒ 7576 (+16) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 14,630 (+35) units,
- artillery systems 12687 (+48) units,
- MLRS – 1074 (+3) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 803 (+2) units,
- aircraft – 354 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10155 (+47),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2204 (+1),
- ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,251 (+82) units,
- special equipment ‒ 2077 (+2)
