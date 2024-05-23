Russian Msta-S SPG is blown to pieces after arrival of Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Kamikaze drone operator from the 10th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed enemy Msta-S self-propelled artillery system in the Luhansk region

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing a powerful explosion due to the detonation of an artillery piece.

"Detonation of a Russian 152mm Msta-S self-propelled artillery system after the arrival of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone in the Luhansk region. The work of the soldiers of the 109th Battalion of the 10th Separate Mining and Assault Brigade "Edelweiss"," the commentary to the video reads.

See also Censor.NET: Soldiers of 3rd Brigade destroy Russian 2S4 Tulip self-propelled mortar in Kharkiv region. VIDEO.