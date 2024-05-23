ENG
News War
Russian attacked with artillery Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia: 74-year-old man died

Russian occupying troops attacked Mala Tokmachka with artillery, as a result of which an elderly man died.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The Russians launched an artillery attack on Mala Tokmachka. As a result, a 74-year-old man who was in the yard died.

The house and nearby structures were destroyed by the blast wave and debris.

