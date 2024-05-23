Russian attacked with artillery Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia: 74-year-old man died
Russian occupying troops attacked Mala Tokmachka with artillery, as a result of which an elderly man died.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
The Russians launched an artillery attack on Mala Tokmachka. As a result, a 74-year-old man who was in the yard died.
The house and nearby structures were destroyed by the blast wave and debris.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password