Occupiers drop ammunition on rescuers who were eliminating consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia, one wounded. PHOTO

Yesterday, on 19 May, Russian troops launched a drone munition at rescuers during the elimination of the consequences of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, it happened in the village of Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

"The rescuers were extinguishing a fire in the house after the shelling. Then the enemy carried out a second, insidious attack, dropping a munition from a drone. As a result, one rescuer was slightly injured," the statement said.

ліквідація наслідків ворожого обстрілу у Запорізькій області

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians shelled 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, one person was injured

