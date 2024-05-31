Not all those who have updated their data will be sent to the frontline, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the progress of mobilisation in Ukraine. According to the Head of State, not everyone who has updated their military registration data will be sent to the frontline.

He said this at a press conference with participants of the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, Censor.NET reports.

"Mobilisation is mandatory, it does not end and continues. The law that the parliament voted for allowed some changes to the old law on mobilisation, martial law, etc. Today, registration of men of mobilisation age should be mandatory. ... Technologically, it is possible for everyone to register today. This does not mean that this person will necessarily go to the front. It is the duty of each of us who are of mobilisation age to be registered," he said.

The President reminded that more than 1 million people had updated their data.

"This does not mean that these people will be mobilised. Mobilisation is still going on. I will tell you, it has increased after this law," Zelenskyy added.

