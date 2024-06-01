ENG
Russian assault group of eight occupiers was eliminated on street in Vovchansk. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders eliminated a Russian assault group of eight invaders in Vovchansk, and now their bodies are lying scattered on the street.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

