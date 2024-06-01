Russian assault group of eight occupiers was eliminated on street in Vovchansk. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders eliminated a Russian assault group of eight invaders in Vovchansk, and now their bodies are lying scattered on the street.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
