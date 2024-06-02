ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11376 visitors online
News Video War
16 361 51

Occupier’s arm was torn off by accurate shelling. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance pilots of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an occupier with ammunition, which blew off his arm.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Battle continues in the Starytsa area. Our soldiers are strengthening front line of defense in Kharkiv region - General Staff

Author: 

liquidation (2384) 110th SMB (74)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 