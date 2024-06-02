Occupier’s arm was torn off by accurate shelling. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance pilots of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an occupier with ammunition, which blew off his arm.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
