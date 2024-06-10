Belarus joined nuclear weapons exercises conducted by Russian Federation. VIDEO

Belarus joined the second stage of Russia's exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

This was stated by Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin, Censor.NET reports.

"We are consistently strengthening our defence potential. And our participation in the second stage of the training of the Russian Armed Forces on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons confirms this," the head of the Belarusian Defence Ministry said.

Khrenin spoke of alleged "aggressive attacks" by Western powers.

"Today, we are already acting proactively, routinely increasing our readiness to use the so-called retaliatory weapons. Now, as never before, we are determined to respond to any threats posed to our country and the Union State," he added, noting that Belarus does not intend to create tension in regional security issues.

