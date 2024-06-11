ENG
Russian tourist complains about his vacation in Turkey: "Our flag was smeared with shit, our balcony is in shit, our sunbeds are in shit, all our things are in shit... What should we do?". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a Russian tourist complaining about inhospitality in a Turkish hotel.

According to Censor.NET, according to the Russian, unknown persons threw faeces all over his room.

Watch more: Employees of five-star hotel in Turkey beat Russian with chairs: "No problem, sh#t!". VIDEO

