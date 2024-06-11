Russian tourist complains about his vacation in Turkey: "Our flag was smeared with shit, our balcony is in shit, our sunbeds are in shit, all our things are in shit... What should we do?". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a Russian tourist complaining about inhospitality in a Turkish hotel.
According to Censor.NET, according to the Russian, unknown persons threw faeces all over his room.
