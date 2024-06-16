Ukrainian defenders eliminated group of Russian attack aircraft that tried to break through to our positions. VIDEO

With targeted aerial bombardments, the GORA reconnaissance strike group eliminated a group of Russian attack aircraft that had attacked Ukrainian positions near Ivanivka even without the support of armored vehicles.

"Some of the occupiers believed in success so much that they went with shovels to dig in and create new positions. Some of the infantrymen were killed while trying to move forward. The rest managed to hide and tried to retreat after dark, but were also destroyed," our fighters say.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

