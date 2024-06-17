Kamikaze drone destroys Russian BRDM-2 with troops in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian FPV drones with thermal imagers destroyed a Russian BRDM-2 with troops near Sokil, Donetsk region.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
