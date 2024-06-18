Occupier failed to shoot himself with assault rifle but self-eliminated with grenade. VIDEO 18+
The occupier committed suicide by blowing himself up with a grenade.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the occupier's self-elimination was filmed by drone operators of the 46th Airmobile Brigade. The recording shows that the occupier first tried unsuccessfully to shoot himself with an assault rifle.
