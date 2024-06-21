Kamikaze drone strike buried five occupiers alive in cellar. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 47th Magura Brigade hit the remains of a cellar in a private household and buried five occupiers who had taken refuge there.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"An express funeral for the five Russian occupiers was arranged by the pilots of the Strike UAV company of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade. The kamikaze drone entered the door and leveled the basement with the invaders, turning it into a mass grave," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

