A short video for hundreds of thousands of Russian families who are searching for their relatives in Ukrainian forests, fields and plantations in vain. The footage shows military documents belonging to the occupiers, riddled with shrapnel.

According to Censor.NET, the Russians were killed on 22-23 May by soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade near Kupyansk.

In particular, Bohoslavsky Sergei Olegovich from Primorsky Krai took the oath and became an assault soldier on 11 May 2024, some week and a half before his death in Ukraine. Radiotelephonist Sergei Nikolaevich Ustinkin from Rostov region lived on our land a little longer - for two weeks.

