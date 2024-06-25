Ukrainian defenders eliminate large number of Russian infantry in temporarily occupied territory. VIDEO

The aerial reconnaissance of the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade spotted a large concentration of enemy infantry - the Russians were moving from a landing to a house on the temporarily occupied territory. Several FPV strikes forced them to flee to another house, but even there they were caught by kamikaze drones.

The Russian invaders tried to hide and escape in the temporarily occupied territory, but the drones of the 71st Brigade destroyed the enemy, Censor.NET reports.

"The remnants of the occupiers tried to escape by car, but they were also caught up by the ruthless drones of the 71st Brigade," the statement added.

