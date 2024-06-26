ENG
Zelenskyy held meeting on security situation in Donetsk region: Many important issues. VIDEO

During his visit to the Donetsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security situation in the region.

Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"There are many important issues: the frontline, strengthening our defence, protecting and ensuring normal life for people. We are doing everything to ensure that each of them is answered," the Head of State noted.

