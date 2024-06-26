M2A2 "Bradley" crew shoots down Russian FPV drone with "Bushmaster" gun. VIDEO
The Ukrainian crew of a US M2A2 "Bradley" armoured personnel carrier shot down a Russian FPV drone with fire from a 25mm "Bushmaster" cannon.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
