12 960 11

M2A2 "Bradley" crew shoots down Russian FPV drone with "Bushmaster" gun. VIDEO

The Ukrainian crew of a US M2A2 "Bradley" armoured personnel carrier shot down a Russian FPV drone with fire from a 25mm "Bushmaster" cannon.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

weapons (2966) USA (6017) elimination (5666) drones (2708)
