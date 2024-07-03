Ten men tried to sneak into Hungary through wheat field by paying from 7 to 10 thousand dollars. VIDEO

In Zakarpattia, ten men tried to sneak into Hungary through a wheat field. Each paid the smugglers between 7 and 10 thousand dollars.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

The men were detained by border guards in the middle of the field. Two of the 'reapers' also tried to escape. The detainees now face administrative punishment, and the organisers - criminal punishment.

