Defense Forces destroy most advanced Russian radar system "Yastreb-AV". VIDEO

Defence Forces of the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion fired two GMLRS missiles at Russia's most advanced Yastreb-AV radar system.

"The Russian invaders use the Yastreb-AV to reconnoiter artillery firing positions.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

