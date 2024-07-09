Another UAH 300 million will be allocated to restore Okhmatdyt, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that another UAH 300 million would be allocated to restore the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in a video message.

"We will restore Okhmatdyt.

I am in touch with the Cabinet of Ministers. We have the first decision - UAH 100 million to support Okhmatdyt. There will be another 300 million. There will be other decisions for Kyiv, for the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions - we will definitely support everyone. We will help all children, all families - all those who have suffered.

I am also grateful to all our people who have supported Okhmatdyt, who are raising money on UNITED24, who are helping: companies, volunteers - everyone who has united now. This is our unity, Ukrainian unity, which is so necessary.

I thank the leaders, countries - everyone who yesterday and today condemned Russian terror. We appreciate your support, friends! We are on the phone - we are working with our partners now to ensure that no one is silent. We want everyone to condemn. And I really want everyone to act. We want to make the right decisions that will restore security. Including decisions here in Washington, here at the NATO summit," Zelenskyy said.