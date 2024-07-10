Half of occupier burns in bushes. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the upper part of the occupier's body on fire.
According to Censor.NET, it is impossible to find out from the video where the lower part of the captors' body went.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password