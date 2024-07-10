ENG
Shelling of Kyiv caught host of capital’s TV channel on air: "Olia, what to read! Our building is shaking! I almost freaked out!". VIDEO

A video clip of a live broadcast from a Kyiv TV channel during yesterday's missile attack on Kyiv has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the host stopping reading the text planned for the broadcast, counting explosions and urging his colleagues to go down to the studio, which is located in the basement.

